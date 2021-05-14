Exane Derivatives Invests $34,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,897 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,891,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $160,286,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,049,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,384,293 shares of company stock worth $89,258,437 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $37.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.