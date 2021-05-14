Exane Derivatives Makes New Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BC stock opened at $109.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.