Exane Derivatives Raises Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

NYSE:VMC opened at $190.05 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.53.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.