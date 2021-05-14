Exane Derivatives Takes $72,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 360.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 113.68%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

