Extendicare Inc. (EXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

EXE stock opened at C$7.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$687.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45. Extendicare has a 12-month low of C$5.00 and a 12-month high of C$7.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.76.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.63.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

