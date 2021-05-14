Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 23,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $60.50. 441,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,950,342. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average is $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

