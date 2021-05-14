Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,085 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.27% of Fabrinet worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 129.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $54.38 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

