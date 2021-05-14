Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Shares of FB stock opened at $305.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $865.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 52 week low of $200.69 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.60 and a 200-day moving average of $279.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,840,372 shares of company stock valued at $543,294,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Facebook by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,502 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Facebook by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 218,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,658,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

