FAI Wealth Management Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

FAI Wealth Management increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Hanesbrands makes up 4.2% of FAI Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI opened at $18.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.