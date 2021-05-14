FAI Wealth Management Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 2.6% of FAI Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

MMM opened at $203.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.09. The firm has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

