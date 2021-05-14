Fantom Hits 24-Hour Volume of $213.99 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001384 BTC on exchanges. Fantom has a market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $213.99 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00092765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00019975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.46 or 0.01197065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00068232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00116413 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00063574 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.