Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $45.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.84% from the company’s previous close.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 3.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.29. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The company had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

