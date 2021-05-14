Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.730-1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of FSS opened at $42.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $2,369,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.