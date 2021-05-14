FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Sells $1,485,059.00 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FDX stock opened at $303.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $317.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 135,981 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 27.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,386 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 110.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 101,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 53,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $396,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

