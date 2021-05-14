Feellike (FLL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17,300.78

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,300.78 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00085961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.07 or 0.00611700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.70 or 0.00239751 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005030 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $553.44 or 0.01081365 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.03 or 0.01195840 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com.

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

