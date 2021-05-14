Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.31. 107,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.