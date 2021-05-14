Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.824-5.065 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.19 billion-$5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.35. 288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,830. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.06. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $150.97 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale restated a hold rating and set a $231.00 target price (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.