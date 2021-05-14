Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Downgraded by Seaport Global Securities

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Gabelli cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ferro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

FOE opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. Ferro has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ferro will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ferro in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ferro in the fourth quarter worth $146,000.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

