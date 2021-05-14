Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $173.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $167.00 to $173.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.40.

FIS stock opened at $148.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -825.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Insiders have sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

