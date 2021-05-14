Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.07.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $409.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.89.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 86.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 63,895 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $4,794,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 227,143 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 242,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

