Financial Contrast: Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) vs. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Trident Acquisitions alerts:

This table compares Trident Acquisitions and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions N/A -11.08% -0.78% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.70% -12.99% 1.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Trident Acquisitions and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trident Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 3 0 3.00

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 34.83%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than Trident Acquisitions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trident Acquisitions and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.53 million N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.20 $6.23 million $0.50 23.98

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Trident Acquisitions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of Trident Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Trident Acquisitions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Trident Acquisitions has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Trident Acquisitions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trident Acquisitions

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector. Trident Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.