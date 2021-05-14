Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT Raised to $44.00 at Maxim Group

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FINGF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Finning International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99. Finning International has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

