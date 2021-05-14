First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FCXXF. CIBC raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.25 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.65 to $19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.70.

FCXXF opened at $14.37 on Monday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

