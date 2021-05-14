First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) PT Raised to C$21.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FCR.UN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.25 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.79.

FCR.UN stock opened at C$17.30 on Monday. First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$11.47 and a 12 month high of C$18.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.40. The stock has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 39.14.

First Capital Realty Company Profile

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

