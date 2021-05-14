First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) CFO David D. Brown Buys 750 Shares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) CFO David D. Brown bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $22,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FCBC stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.57.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCBC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCBC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 78.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $577,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares during the period. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

