First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

FDP traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,525 ($32.99). 16,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,710. First Derivatives has a 12 month low of GBX 2,321 ($30.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,797.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £699.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45.

First Derivatives Company Profile

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

