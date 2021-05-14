First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.15 Million

Brokerages expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report sales of $33.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $33.30 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $19.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $130.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $131.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $136.35 million, with estimates ranging from $133.30 million to $139.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

INBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter worth $206,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.71. 2,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,530. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $351.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

