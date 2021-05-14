First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $32.50. Approximately 3,820 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 1,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.53.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 12.05% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

