Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,416,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in The AZEK by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in The AZEK by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The AZEK by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in The AZEK by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK opened at $44.01 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 74.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $1,012,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $753,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,702 over the last three months.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

