Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,252 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW opened at $323.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.48 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.97 and a 200-day moving average of $334.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.89 and a 12-month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

