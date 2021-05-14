Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 471,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,772,000 after purchasing an additional 48,282 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in JD.com by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 542,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,748,000 after buying an additional 26,705 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $67.03 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average of $86.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.