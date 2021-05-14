Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $576,000 Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after buying an additional 2,640,314 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 409,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 54,219 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

