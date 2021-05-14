Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in The Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in The Southern by 2.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.16. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

