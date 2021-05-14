Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Gap Down to $18.24

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.24, but opened at $16.94. Flex shares last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 117,748 shares.

FLEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cross Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Get Flex alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Flex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 16,560,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,761,000 after purchasing an additional 185,897 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 16.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,260,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,413,000 after buying an additional 2,162,793 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 10.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,123,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,679,000 after buying an additional 1,077,516 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Flex by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,056,000 after buying an additional 4,791,187 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,257,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,893,000 after acquiring an additional 622,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.