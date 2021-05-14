Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Issues Earnings Results

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flexion Therapeutics updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $398.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

FLXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.