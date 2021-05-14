Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,550 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in General Electric by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,363,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after buying an additional 222,365 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in General Electric by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of General Electric by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 226,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.11. 739,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,782,711. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $115.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

