Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX traded up $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $306.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.53. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $317.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. KeyCorp raised FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

