Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 41,659 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,659 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.32. 30,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.98. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

