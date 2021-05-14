Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.8% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.59. The stock had a trading volume of 76,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,099. The company has a market capitalization of $187.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.