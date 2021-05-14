Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 136,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,512,130 shares.The stock last traded at $18.78 and had previously closed at $18.93.

Several brokerages have commented on FLR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fluor by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,309,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 177,821 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Fluor by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

