Folketrygdfondet Reduces Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Folketrygdfondet lowered its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,578 shares during the period. Genmab A/S accounts for 0.1% of Folketrygdfondet’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Folketrygdfondet’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,263,000 after acquiring an additional 353,483 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,429,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 349,845 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 416,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after buying an additional 263,788 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $9,872,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $6,591,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GMAB shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.32.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

