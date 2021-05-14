Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.23

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.23 and last traded at $82.19, with a volume of 909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.5771 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,711,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

