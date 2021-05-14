Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. 856,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,593,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of -288.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

