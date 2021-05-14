Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 449.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,834 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $17,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,705 shares of company stock worth $10,501,134 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

Fortinet stock opened at $198.39 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $212.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.66.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

