Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE FAII opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $459,000.

About Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

