Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) CAO Sells $166,250.00 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE BEN opened at $34.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

