Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 33,111 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,111 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 1.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL stock opened at $223.52 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of -60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

