Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,389 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $32.35 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $230.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

