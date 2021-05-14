Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.6% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

NVDA opened at $553.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $307.50 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.40 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $580.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

