Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 100 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD opened at $191.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.11 and a 52-week high of $197.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.88.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

